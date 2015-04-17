LOUISVILLE A University of Kentucky student was fatally shot early on Friday during a street robbery near the campus in Lexington and authorities have charged an 18-year-old man in the killing, police said.

Jonathan Krueger, 22, a photo editor for a student newspaper at the university, was walking with another person on a street about a block from the campus in Lexington when he was shot, police said.

Krueger, a junior from Perrysburg, Ohio, near Toledo, was found lying in the street and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, police said.

Justin Smith, 18, was charged with murder, robbery, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing, police said.

Police said they were looking for others involved in the incident.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Will Dunham)