LOUISVILLE A University of Kentucky student was fatally shot early on Friday during a street robbery near the campus in Lexington, and authorities charged two men in the killing, police said.

Jonathan Krueger, 22, a photo editor for a student newspaper at the university, was walking with another person about a block from the campus in Lexington when he was shot, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:07 a.m. local time and found Krueger, a junior from Perrysburg, Ohio, lying in the street. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they have charged 18-year-old Justin Smith and 20-year-old Efrain Diaz with murder and robbery.

The friend walking with Krueger was beaten but escaped, the Lexington Herald-Leader news outlet reported.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto issued a statement offering university counseling for students and faculty.

