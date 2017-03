A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Kentucky state trooper has been taken into custody, local media reports citing a county official said on Monday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Kentucky police earlier had said Joseph Thomas Johnson-Shanks, 25, of Missouri, gunned down Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder late Sunday after fleeing from a traffic stop.

