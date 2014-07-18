A dump-truck driver was charged on Friday with killing another driver after crashing into the back of a car at a red light in New Jersey, sending both vehicles into a lake, the local prosecutor said.

Daniel Everett, 38, was driving the truck fast and erratically when he slammed into the back of a car waiting at an intersection in Lawrence Township on Thursday afternoon, according to witnesses, the Mercer County's prosecutor said in a statement.

Both vehicles ended up submerged below the waters of a small, shallow lake. The car's driver and sole occupant, 59-year-old James McLean of Trenton, was killed in the accident, and Everett, who was also alone, was injured, the prosecutor's office said.

Everett, of Westhampton in New Jersey, is facing a charge of one count of death by auto.

Judge Peter Warshaw of the county's superior court set bail at $250,000, although Everett remained in a hospital under guard on Friday, the prosecutor's office said. It was not immediately clear whether Everett had a lawyer.

Everett is due to appear in court on July 22.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Eric Beech)