Actor Johnny Lewis arrives at the screening of the film ''Lovely Molly'' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in this September 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files

LOS ANGELES Former "Sons of Anarchy" actor Johnny Lewis was found dead on Wednesday in a Los Angeles neighborhood where he was suspected of killing an 81-year-old woman whom he may have been renting a room from, police said on Thursday.

Police received a call Wednesday morning about a screaming woman in the affluent Los Feliz neighborhood and responded to find Catherine Davis dead in her home, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cleon Joseph.

Joseph said Lewis, 28, was also dead in the home's driveway after either falling or jumping off the roof.

The officer said the circumstances around the deaths were still being investigated on Thursday.

"Detectives believe that he may have committed the murder," Joseph said of Lewis, adding that the motive was unknown.

Lewis had a supporting role in the first two seasons of "Sons of Anarchy," a television drama featuring an outlaw motorcycle club. He played Kip "Half Sack" Epps, an Iraq War veteran who hangs out with the biker club featured in the show.

The Los Angeles-born Lewis previously had recurring roles in the TV shows "Boston Public" and "The O.C."

