LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Police Department misclassified some 14,000 assaults as minor offenses over an eight-year period, an error that painted a rosier picture of crime in America's second-largest city, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

The mischaracterization of attacks resulting in serious injury from 2005 to 2012 gave the impression that overall violent crime was 7 percent lower than what was reported by the LAPD, according to an analysis by the newspaper.

Serious assaults in the city would have been reported at a rate 16 percent higher if they had been classified correctly, the Times said.

When contacted by the paper, top LAPD officials conceded that it had made some errors in its crime data and pledged to improve.

"We know this can have a corrosive effect on the public's trust of our reporting. That's why we are committed to ... eliminating as much of the errors as possible," Assistant Chief Michel Moore told the Times.

After an investigation by the paper last year found similar problems with the way the LAPD was reporting serious assaults Chief Charlie Beck announced a series of improvements aimed at correcting the problem.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)