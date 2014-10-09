NEW YORK For two years, a U.S. judge railed against what she called the "unprecedented" civilian prosecution of a former Marine corporal for lying to military investigators about an accidental shooting in Iraq.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York rendered her final judgment of what the case was really worth - $10.

That was the fine she imposed on the former U.S. Marine, Wilfredo Santiago, for his conviction on one count of making false statements. He was not charged with the shooting itself, which left a Navy corpsman partially blind.

McMahon arrived at the figure, she said, by adding $1 for every minute that passed before Santiago admitted to investigators his gun had gone off, after first claiming he did not know where the gunshot had come from. She declined to impose any prison time or probation.

"Mr. Santiago, I always told my children when they were little that lying is the worst sin," she said. "But a lie retracted within minutes, a lie that was never believed or relied upon, is not much of a crime."

The unusual case took six years to make its way from a U.S. base in Iraq to McMahon's Manhattan courtroom, following bureaucratic delays within the military that the judge repeatedly criticized.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 26, 2008, when Santiago's weapon accidentally went off, sending a bullet into the head of Navy corpsman Michael Carpeso.

Carpeso was left with no memory of the incident. A third man, an Iraqi translator nicknamed "Hollywood," was the sole witness to the shooting.

After military authorities declined to charge Santiago – a decision McMahon said was clearly motivated by a desire to avoid an embarrassing case – prosecutors in New York secured an indictment in 2013, just 10 days before the five-year statute of limitations expired.

By that time, Santiago had been honorably discharged and was living in New York.

Meanwhile, "Hollywood" had disappeared in postwar Iraq, prompting McMahon last year to throw out an assault charge brought by U.S. prosecutors.

That left only two counts of lying about the incident. In June, a jury acquitted Santiago of one but convicted him of the second.

The case was brought under the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which allows the U.S. Justice Department to charge American contractors who commit crimes overseas but are not subject to military jurisdiction.

Prosecutors argued they could invoke the law to charge Santiago because he had left the Marines and could no longer be court-martialed.

But Marine authorities were aware of the shooting and simply failed to charge him, drawing McMahon's ire.

In May, a Marine spokesman told Reuters the Santiago case was an "anomaly" and that the service had since made major improvements to its prosecutorial procedures.

On Thursday, McMahon said the case had not brought justice to either man and added she hoped Santiago would find a way to "make it right" with Carpeso.

"That's between you and him," she said.

Santiago declined to comment after the sentencing.

