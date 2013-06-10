A police officer assigned to a county prosecutor's office in New Jersey has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for allegedly shooting a man to death in Maryland in what police describe as an incident of road rage.

Joseph Walker, 40, was being held on $1 million bond on the charges stemming from the shooting on Saturday night, Maryland State Police said.

He lives in Eastampton, New Jersey, and works for the Hudson County, New Jersey, prosecutor's office.

Walker is accused of killing Maryland resident Joseph Harvey Jr., 36, in a confrontation on the shoulder of Route 3 northbound near the intersection with Interstate 97, south of Baltimore, police said.

Maryland State Police said they were still investigating what led to the confrontation.

Harvey was driving a green Honda Accord with one passenger, and Walker was driving a gold Kia minivan with his wife and three children, police said.

Police said the confrontation appeared to have started about a mile south of where Walker is accused of shooting Harvey.

Harvey and his passenger got out of the Honda, and Harvey began walking toward the minivan with Walker and his family inside, parked 100 feet to 150 feet from the car.

Walker then fired at Harvey with a Glock .45-caliber handgun, police said.

Harvey was taken by ambulance to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead with three gunshot wounds, and Walker was taken to the same facility after he complained of chest pains.

Walker was scheduled to appear before a court commissioner on Monday morning.

