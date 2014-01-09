MARYVILLE, Missouri A Missouri man accused by a teenaged girl of sexual assault at a 2012 party when he was 17 and she was 14 pleaded guilty on Thursday to one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Matthew Barnett, now 19, will serve probation and agreed to make substantial restitution to the victim in the case, a special prosecutor reviewing the case told a news conference.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a sexual assault charge in the case.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Scott Malone)