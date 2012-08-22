INDIANAPOLIS The FBI said on Wednesday it broke up a methamphetamine dealing ring coordinated by two Indiana prison inmates helped by corrections officers that brought illegal drugs from California to Indiana using postal and courier deliveries.

A federal indictment charged 40 people with a drug conspiracy. All but two of them had been arrested by late on Wednesday, according to FBI spokeswoman Wendy Osborne.

The 26-count indictment said the drug ring also dealt in heroin, LSD and the synthetic drug PCP.

According to the indictment, the methamphetamine obtained in California was sent to Indiana via the U.S. Postal Service, United Parcel Service and couriers.

The two prison inmates approached an undercover law enforcement agent in June 2011 wanting to buy and resell methamphetamine, the indictment said. It described how money was deposited in bank accounts and how the methamphetamine was delivered. The indictment charged that Indiana corrections officers would smuggle controlled substances and cell phones to the prison inmates.

Indiana Department of Corrections Commissioner Bruce Lemmon said his agency was assisting in the investigation.

