Body parts found dumped in garbage bags along a snowy Michigan roadway are believed to be the remains of a white male, investigators said on Friday.

The man's identity has not been determined, but a bag filled with clothes and charred paperwork, found nearby early Friday, could offer some clues, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Authorities would not further detail the bag's contents and said they are still investigating whether it is connected to the human remains. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the remains, a deputy said.

Police are looking for a white or gray mid-1990s SUV, possibly a GMC Jimmy or Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a heavy set, middle-aged white woman after a witness reported seeing the vehicle dump garbage bags in the area.

Police found the bags with the body parts at about 4 p.m. ET on Thursday after a resident spotted them strewn along two roads in China Township, a small community in the Great Lakes region northeast of Detroit, authorities said.

Some of the body parts were in bags and some were not, according to a report in the Detroit Free Press. The remains included a head and a torso, Detroit television station WXYZ reported.

The bag of clothes was found on a nearby ramp to Interstate 94 around 5 a.m. on Friday, the official statement said.

Authorities did not specify how many bags were found, nor how long the victim had been dead.

