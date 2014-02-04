Donna Scrivo, 59, is seen in an undated police booking photo released by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office in St Clair Shores, Michigan. REUTERS/Macomb County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters

A registered nurse in southeastern Michigan dismembered her 32-year-old son's body and dumped the parts along several area roadways, authorities said on Monday.

Donna Scrivo, 59, was charged with the dismemberment, disinterment and mutilation of the body of her dead son, Ramsay Scrivo, and the unlawful removal of the corpse, St. Clair Shores Interim Police Chief Todd Woodcox said.

"These charges that were brought are not the end of the case. We are still working diligently on a murder investigation at this time," Woodcox told a news conference streamed on the Detroit Free Press website.

Scrivo was arraigned in St. Clair Shores district court on Monday, where bond was set at $100,000. She is scheduled to be back in court on February 14.

Police found garbage bags containing body parts on Thursday after a resident spotted them strewn along two roads in China Township, a small community in the Great Lakes region northeast of Detroit, authorities said.

Authorities also found body parts nearby that were not in bags as well as a bag full of clothes and charred paperwork on a ramp to Interstate 94.

The Free Press reported that a Macomb County Probate Court in 2013 had granted Donna Scrivo a petition to care for Ramsay, who suicidal and suffered from paranoia and delusional thoughts.

