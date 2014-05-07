DETROIT An Indiana man who prosecutors said hauled more than a ton of cocaine to Michigan from the southwestern United States over several trips was sentenced on Wednesday, his 90th birthday, to three years in federal prison.

Leo Sharp, a decorated World War Two infantryman, also was sentenced to three years supervised release by Judge Nancy Edmunds in the U.S. District Court in Detroit. Sharp had pleaded guilty last year to conspiring with others to distribute cocaine.

