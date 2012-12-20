A man known as the "I-96 shooter" suspected in two dozen random shootings on and around a Michigan interstate highway was charged on Thursday with terrorism and assault with intent to murder, according to the state attorney general's office.

"These were acts of domestic terrorism against Michigan citizens and we are charging them as such," said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette of the case against Raulie Casteel, 43, of Wixom, Michigan, a small town about 35 miles northwest of Detroit.

Casteel also faces felony firearms charges. The terrorism charge, based on 21 attacks committed in mid-October, is punishable by life in prison.

Casteel was arrested on November 5 and was previously charged in Livingston and Oakland Counties.

He is accused of shooting at other vehicles in a four-county area in southeastern Michigan, mostly on or near Interstate 96. Only one person was injured.

The attorney general's office determined a terrorism charge was appropriate because Casteel terrified the public with multiple acts of violence, a spokeswoman said.

