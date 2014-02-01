Two students were shot, and one was critically injured, on Friday evening inside their apartment complex near the campus of Michigan State University (MSU), police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. (0145 GMT) in East Lansing, a city in the upper Midwest state, a statement from East Lansing Police Department said.

The gunman, described as a black man in his 20s, was still at large, though police said the shooting at the Cedar Village student residential area did "not appear to be a random act".

"Upon arrival two victims had suffered gunshot wounds while inside their apartment," the statement said.

One of the two MSU students had been treated at a local hospital and released.

"This is near but not on the MSU campus. There is no indication of immediate danger to the campus community," said MSU spokesman Kent Cassella.

U.S. President Barack Obama is due to visit East Lansing on Friday, his first trip to Michigan since 2012, local media said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Louise Ireland)