Paul Jones, 42, of Newaygo, Michigan, is shown in this undated booking photo provided by the State of Michigan Attorney General in Lansing, Michigan on June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michigan Attorney General/Handout via Reuters

Matthew Jones, 44, of Grant, Michigan, is shown in this undated booking photo provided by the State of Michigan Attorney General in Lansing, Michigan on June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michigan Attorney General/Handout via Reuters

Two Michigan brothers were arrested Tuesday and charged with the 25-year-old murder of a young woman in a case that has long frustrated law enforcement, officials said.

Matthew Jones, 44, of Grant, Michigan, and Paul Jones, 42, of Newaygo, were each charged with one count of first-degree, premeditated murder for the slaying of Shannon Siders, 18.

Siders disappeared after going out for the evening with friends on July 17, 1989. She was last seen riding in Paul Jones' car with Matthew, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which announced the arrests.

"There is no statute of limitations for the peace of mind of a parent who lost a child to murder," Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a statement. "Today’s arrests confirm that our work is never done while a cold case remains unsolved. We will secure justice for the Siders family."

Siders' body was discovered in October 1989 by a hunter in the Manistee National Forest in an area known as Hole in the Woods.

In 2011, a task force specializing in solving so-called "cold" cases reinvestigated Siders' death.

If convicted, the two men face life in prison with no parole.

