NBA Charlotte Hornets forward Jeffery Taylor was arrested in a Michigan hotel early on Thursday and charged with domestic assault, according to police.

Taylor, 25, was taken into custody at the East Lansing Marriott at University Place about 1 a.m. and was charged in East Lansing District Court with domestic assault, assault and malicious destruction of property, East Lansing police said in a statement.

Details of the incident were not made available by the department.

"The organization is in the process of gathering more information and doing our due diligence. This is a matter that we take very seriously," the Charlotte Hornets said in a statement.

A flurry of cases, most notably those of Adrian Peterson and Ray Rice of the NFL, has put a spotlight on athletes accused of domestic abuse and how sports leagues respond to such allegations and incidents.

Taylor's second year in the NBA was cut short last year when he ruptured his Achilles tendon 26 games into the campaign.

