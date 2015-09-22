Eight Detroit men have been charged in federal court with being members of a street gang in connection with a range of crimes from the sale of illegal drugs to gas station robberies, home invasions and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The men, who are 19 to 22 years old, are said to be part of the "Band Crew," a street gang made up of members of smaller gangs, according to a racketeering conspiracy indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

The indictment accuses the men, who are all in custody, of claiming territory and using violence, intimidation and retaliation to defend it from 2011 to 2015, authorities said.

In one April 2012 incident, gang members robbed a house and, two weeks later, threatened a witness to the crime at gunpoint, the indictment said. In 2014, gang members were involved in a shootout at a gas station, it said.

All eight were charged with racketeering conspiracy and five of the eight were charged with additional firearms offenses.

