A soccer player who was about to be ejected from an adult game in a Detroit suburb critically injured a referee with a punch and has been charged with assault, authorities said on Monday.

Bassel Abdul-Amir Saad, 36, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the altercation at a park in Livonia, Wayne County prosecutors said.

"It is alleged that Saad became upset and punched the referee in the head," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Livonia police said several people saw the player throw the punch during the game between adults on Sunday.

The referee, who authorities did not identify, was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Bond was set for Saad at $500,000 in a court appearance on Monday afternoon. A preliminary examination was set for July 10.

