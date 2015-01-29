A Michigan woman was charged with murder on Wednesday in the death of her newborn son, who police say was left neglected in a garage after she gave birth in December and whose body was found weeks later in a recycling center.

Angela Alexie, 24, appeared in district court in Eastpointe, Michigan, and was ordered held on a $1 million bond on charges of felony murder through child abuse and felony first-degree harm to a child, both punishable by life in prison.

Roseville Police Detective Brad McKenzie said in court on Wednesday that Alexie told police she gave birth on Dec. 22 and left the baby in a garage. The baby died on Dec. 24.

Police said the baby died of neglect and exposure.

Alexie said she hid the body in the garage for several weeks until someone else put it in a recycling bin on Jan. 13, McKenzie testified. The body was found Jan. 14 among trash at a local recycling center.

Alexie told Judge Carl Gerds she is homeless, has never had a job and was living temporarily at different addresses. He entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf.

According to Detroit television station WDIV, Roseville Police Chief James Berlin told reporters on Wednesday that Alexie tried to hide her pregnancy and the birth of the child. She was arrested on Monday.

"Everyone took this very personal because this little guy didn't have a chance at life whatsoever," he told reporters.

Local companies and two hospitals are sharing burial costs for the newborn.

Alexie is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Mark Guarino in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech)