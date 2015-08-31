DETROIT A Michigan woman pleaded not guilty on Monday at her arraignment on charges of first degree murder in the death of her newborn son, who was found sealed in a plastic bag and stored in a tote near her desk in March.

Kimberly Pappas, 26, of Wyandotte, was found competent to stand trial in July on charges of felony murder, premeditated murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of the newborn, the prosecutor's office said.

In court on Monday, Pappas stood quietly, while a plea of not guilty was entered by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow.

There is no provision for bond when a defendant is charged with first degree murder, said Maria Miller, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, in an email.

Prosecutors said Pappas gave birth to a full-term infant in the bathroom at her workplace in Redford, Michigan, on March 31. An employee alerted the Redford Fire Department, which attempted to resuscitate the child, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The next hearing in the case was set for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.

(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Samdra Maler)