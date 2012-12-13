MILWAUKEE A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for beating and strangling a pregnant woman and then cutting a full-term fetus from her womb to pass off as her own child.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski sentenced Annette Morales-Rodriguez, 34, after a jury in September found her guilty of two counts of homicide for killing Maritza Ramirez-Cruz, 23, and her unborn baby boy in October 2011.

The state of Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

Morales-Rodriguez told authorities her boyfriend wanted a baby boy, but she was unable to get pregnant, so she feigned a pregnancy and panicked when she reached the point where she should have given birth.

She drove around her neighborhood and offered Ramirez-Cruz a ride to a local drug store after she found her outside a public agency frequented by pregnant women, according to a criminal complaint. Instead, Morales-Rodriguez told the pregnant woman she needed to stop at home to change her shoes.

While Ramirez-Cruz was inside using her bathroom, Morales-Rodriguez struck her in the head several times with a baseball bat, strangled her, taped her mouth, hands and feet with duct tape and then tried to cut out the fetus, according to investigators.

