LOS ANGELES A 22-year-old woman reported missing near a Southern California university nearly two weeks ago was found in "good physical condition," police said on Friday, although they released few additional details about the case.

Sahray Astina Barber was seen on March 9 leaving her apartment across the street from Cal State San Bernardino at about 6 a.m. on her way to work at another school campus, but she never arrived at her job. Her laptop and some other personal items were found in bushes near her apartment complex.

Concerns over her disappearance ran high because of a string of recent attacks on women at the campus about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

Barber "has been located in good physical condition and is back with her family," the San Bernardino Police Department said in a tweet posted early on Friday.

It did not elaborate on how Barber was found or where she had been, adding: "Information is extremely limited on what can be released."

Barber was not a student at California State University, San Bernardino, where at least two women were recently attacked.

A man grabbed a woman leaving the campus library from behind and told her he planned to take her to his car, the San Bernardino Sun newspaper reported. She fought him off.

Another woman was attacked in a library stairwell a few days earlier but was also able to get away, the paper said.

Campus police staffing has been doubled, the university's president, Tomas Morales, said in a message on the CSUSB website.

"Over the last two weeks, CSUSB has experienced an unprecedented number of crimes on campus," Morales said. "This is incredibly disturbing, as this university has long been a model for campus safety, including being ranked amongst the safest campuses in California."

