NEW YORK Authorities in Missouri said on Wednesday they have recovered a body believed to be missing 10-year-old girl Hailey Owens, who was abducted a day earlier from a street near her home.

"While she has not been positively identified, we have a high degree of confidence that it is our victim, Hailey Owens," Springfield police chief Paul Williams told a news conference.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Writing by Chris Francescani)