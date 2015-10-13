Yoselyn Ortega, a former nanny who is accused of killing Lucia and Leo Krim, ages 6 and 2 respectively, arrives for a hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, in this file photo taken July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK The New York mother of two children stabbed to death in a 2012 killing that led to murder charges against their nanny is pregnant again - with a baby boy due in January, the family announced on Facebook.

News that Marina and Kevin Krim are expecting a new addition was posted last week to the Facebook page of the Lulu & Leo Fund, established in memory of their two slain children, Lulu, 6, and Leo, 2.

The family's nanny, Yoselyn Ortega, has pleaded not guilty to the murders and has been found mentally fit to stand trial.

Krim told police she and a third child, Nessie, returned to the family's Manhattan apartment in October 2012 to find Lulu and Leo dead in the bathtub and Ortega stabbing herself in the neck.

A year after the killings, the family had another baby, Felix, who was born in October 2013.

"The fall is a busy and emotional time of year for us: we have the important anniversaries of Leo's birthday and Lulu and Leo's deaths," the family wrote on Facebook. "We also have some wonderful news: Marina is pregnant with a baby boy, due in late January."

The children are looking forward to meeting their new brother, the family said.

"Nessie is excited about her new role as queen bee of the family and little Felix (who turns 2 this weekend) is thrilled to give up his crib to become roommates with Nessie in a new bunk bed!" the family posted.

"With each new baby, we feel a special and closer connection to Lulu and Leo, who are a constant presence in their siblings' looks, gestures and voices," the Facebook post said.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)