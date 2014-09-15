MANCHESTER N.H. A New Hampshire man is appealing his conviction for killing a 19-year-old college student lured to his apartment for sex.

Seth Mazzaglia, 31, was found guilty in June of first degree murder and several other charges related to the 2012 killing of Elizabeth Marriott, who was a student at the University of New Hampshire.

Mazzaglia was sentenced last month to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His attorney, Joachim Barth, filed a notice of appeal late Friday that raised several objections to how the trial was conducted. Barth questioned whether the court had improperly barred evidence related to Marriott and whether the judge had failed to declare a mistrial when a witness declared on the stand that Mazzaglia was prone to "homicidal rages."

The appeal request will be considered by the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

Mazzaglia was accused of strangling Marriott after she was lured to his apartment as a sex offering by his then-girlfriend, Kathryn McDonough, who would become the state's star witness in a trial that featured lurid details of the couple's sexual fetishes.

McDonough testified that Mazzaglia strangled Marriott after she rejected his sexual advances and then raped her lifeless body. They admitted to dumping Marriott's body into the Portsmouth harbor. Her body has not been found.

Mazzaglia has maintained his innocence, insisting it was McDonough who killed Marriott in a bondage act that went awry.

