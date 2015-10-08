Prosecutors in New Hampshire argued in a legal filing on Thursday that a prep school graduate was appropriately convicted for using a computer to "lure" a minor for sex, which could force him to register as a sex offender for life.

The filing came in response to a motion by attorneys for Owen Labrie, 19, who in a high-profile trial in August was found guilty of three misdemeanor counts of sexual assault against a 15-year-old fellow student at St. Paul’s School, as well as violating the computer statute, his one felony conviction. The jury found Labrie not guilty of three felony rape charges.

Labrie’s attorney, J.W. Carney, argued in a motion last month that the computer statute was meant to punish anonymous online predators and was not intended to apply to two teenagers who were already acquainted. Carney argued that his conviction under the statute amounted to "cruel and unusual punishment," a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The trial shined a harsh light on the culture of St. Paul's, a prestigious private boarding school in Concord, New Hampshire, where students were said to participate in a tradition known as "senior salute," an invitation from seniors to younger students for romantic or sexual encounters. Prosecutors alleged that while the freshman girl accepted Labrie’s invitation for a senior salute and was willing to kiss him, he pushed her into having sex.

Attorneys with the office of the Merrimack County Attorney argued in their filing Thursday that the computer statute does not take into account the relationship between a defendant and a victim. They said liability is not "limited to strangers who prowl the internet looking for victims with whom they have no preexisting connection; it includes persons who target people they known in their community and also includes 18- and 19-year-old adults, not just older adults."

The prosecutors also said the sentence for the computer charge — up to seven years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender — was not "grossly disproportionate" to Labrie's crime.

They said Labrie had relied on "series of artfully crafted exchanges," sent via email and Facebook, to lure the victim with the intent of sexually assaulting her.

The judge in the case is expected to rule on the motion prior to Labrie’s sentencing hearing on October 29.

(Reporting by Ted Siefer in Lowell, Massachusetts; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Lambert)