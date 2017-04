A New Orleans Walmart (WMT.N) store was evacuated on Saturday when someone with a gun walked into the store, but a SWAT team search did not find the suspect, police said.

"No one was injured and no guns were fired. There were no hostages in this incident," New Orleans police said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Letitia Stein; Editing by Peter Cooney)