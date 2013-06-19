A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in New Orleans after causing the death of his 5-year-old half-sister using wrestling moves he had seen on television, police said.

Viloude Louis died Sunday afternoon of blunt force trauma to her body, including broken ribs and a damaged liver, police said, after the boy wrestled with her using World Wrestling Entertainment-style moves while babysitting her at their home. No parents were at the home at the time, police said.

The boy, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was charged with second-degree murder. In Louisiana, juveniles convicted of second-degree murder must serve at least 35 years in prison before they are eligible for parole.

The boy said he body-slammed her repeatedly on a bed, punched her several times in the stomach, jumped on her, and "struck her with his elbow several times like the wrestlers do on television," Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Colonel John Fortunato said in a statement.

The teen said "he knows wrestling on television was fake" and "appeared to enjoy talking about the wrestling moves and physical abuse during the interview," the statement said.

After the wrestling session, the girl complained that her stomach hurt and went to the bathroom to brush her teeth, police said. When her half-brother checked on her half an hour later, she was on the floor complaining of stomachache, Fortunato said.

The boy brought her to a sofa to rest, but noticed shortly after that she had stopped breathing and called 911, police said. He performed CPR on her until emergency responders arrived, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

