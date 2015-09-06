A 7-year-old boy was killed and two adults were wounded when shots rang out during a family party in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said on Sunday.

The boy, identified as Kevin Antonio Calderon Rodas, was killed about 9 p.m. on Saturday during a family celebration in the front yard of a southwest Charlotte house, according to police.

"It's a sad state of affairs," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said during a news conference on Saturday night.

Two adults suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and were treated at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police did not indicate if they had identified a suspect in the shooting and said they were investigating.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Peter Cooney)