One of two high school football players convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl at a 2012 party in Steubenville, Ohio, in a case that drew national attention, has been released from juvenile detention, his lawyer said.

Ma'Lik Richmond completed his sentence at the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to a statement released by his attorney Walter Madison.

Richmond was convicted of an August 2012 rape that drew national attention after images of the unconscious victim circulated online and hacker group Anonymous demanded justice.

"The past 16 months have been extremely challenging for Ma'Lik and his extended family," read the statement, issued on behalf of Richmond's family. "While away, Ma'Lik has reflected, learned, matured, and grown in many ways."

Richmond was sentenced to one year in juvenile detention. Trenton Mays, who was also convicted on charges of rape and child pornography for using his phone to take a picture of the rape victim naked, was sentenced to two years.

A special grand jury convened following the rape convictions and issued indictments in connection with the case and another reported sexual assault.

Five adults, including the Steubenville City Schools Superintendent, now face charges ranging from obstruction of justice to failure to report a crime in connection with one or both cases.

One of the five, elementary school principal Lynnett Gorman, 40, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

