An Ohio teenager was found guilty after he pleaded no contest on Tuesday to two "knockout game" robberies in which he and two teenage accomplices stole a total of $10, prosecutors said.

Deontae Howard, 17, faces up to 16 years in prison when he is sentenced on two felony robbery convictions for attacks in Dayton, Ohio, court documents showed.

Prosecutors said Howard and two accomplices approached a victim in March from behind and punched him in the head. He tried to flee, but they chased him down and struck him in the head again and stole his wallet, which held $3, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County prosecutor.

Flannagan said the three were also accused of attacking another man in a similar way in April, punching him in the head and robbing him of $7.

Prosecutors said the teenagers made a video, typical of the "knockout game" where attackers try to knock out a person with a single punch and then post a video of the assault on the Internet.

The March attack was filmed on a cellphone. A teacher at Howard's school saw the video on his phone and alerted police, Flannagan said.

Howard's attorney, Brock Schoenlein, said he would appeal a judge's decision to move his client's case to adult court. The other teens are charged as juveniles.

Howard is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Brendan O'Brien and Peter Cooney)