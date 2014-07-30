CLEVELAND A 58-year-old man arrested this week on suspicion of trying to smother his terminally ill father at a nursing home after getting drunk could face fresh charges pending the outcome of an autopsy, a county prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Steven Curtis was arrested on Monday after police in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville said he placed his hands over the mouth and nose of his father, Roy Curtis, 86, at The Oaks of Brecksville Nursing Home. The father died a few hours after the incident.

Curtis, who was released on bond after a hearing, has been charged with attempted murder, assault, misdemeanor menacing and disorderly conduct. Cuyahoga County prosecutors did not give details on what additional charges he may face.

There was no attorney listed for Curtis, who is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the father on Tuesday, and the results were pending.

