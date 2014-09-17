OKLAHOMA CITY A deputy sheriff in Oklahoma resigned on Wednesday after being arrested for allegedly assaulting two women at a Tulsa County home, the third law enforcement official in the state accused of sex crimes in the past few weeks.

The sheriff's deputy, Gerald Nuckolls, 26, was arrested on Tuesday night and was being held on charges of sexual assault and battery, Tulsa County Undersheriff Tim Albin told a news conference on Wednesday.

Nuckolls was being held in jail on a $60,000 bond, Albin said.

A woman reported to authorities that Nuckolls came to her home on Tuesday and said he was investigating a 911 hang-up call, authorities said. He is accused of exposing himself and touching her when he went to search her home, they said.

Authorities said a second woman reported that Nuckolls made her touch him in his patrol car.

The incidents follows the arrest on Monday of Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Eric Roberts, 42, who is accused by three women of kidnapping, rape and other crimes while on duty.

In August, Oklahoma City Police Officer Daniel Ken Holtzclaw, 27, was arrested on eight incidents of alleged rape, sexual battery and indecent exposure on at least seven victims.

