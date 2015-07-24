OKLAHOMA CITY Two teenage brothers have been arrested in the fatal stabbings of their parents and three siblings in a suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said on Thursday.

All five were found dead at their home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, late on Wednesday by police responding to a 911 emergency call from a line with no audible message, police said.

David Bever, 52; his wife April Bever, 44; two sons aged 12 and 7; and a daughter, 5, were found dead, Broken Arrow police said.

A sixth family member survived the stabbing and was in serious condition on Thursday after surgery at a Tulsa-area hospital, according to police. A young sibling was found unharmed and placed in state custody, police said.

The suspects, the Bevers' 18- and 16-year-old sons, were tracked down by a police canine officer in a wooded area near the house and taken into custody, Broken Arrow Police Corporal Leon Calhoun said.

Several weapons were used in the killings, Calhoun said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Tulsa County District Attorney and the state human services department are assisting in the investigation, police said.

Broken Arrow is about 14 miles southeast of Tulsa.

