OKLAHOMA CITY An Oklahoma teenager has been booked on charges that he fatally stabbed five family members and wounded a sixth, a 13-year-old sister who told police she was attacked by two of her brothers, a probable cause statement released on Friday said.

Robert Bever, 18, is accused of five counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the attack on Wednesday at the family house in Broken Arrow, a Tulsa suburb, the statement said.

Police said Bever and his 16-year-old brother have been interviewed by detectives and have been cooperating with the investigation. The 16-year-old has not been charged yet.

Police responded to the house late Wednesday after a caller told dispatchers her brothers were attacking their family. They found blood on or near the front porch and when they knocked on the door heard a faint voice calling for help from inside, the statement said.

They found the girl bleeding from multiple stab wounds, a two-year-old girl upstairs was unharmed. David Bever, 52; his wife April Bever, 44; two of their sons and one daughter were found dead from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police found fresh footprints in the backyard leading away from the house and tracked the brothers to a wooded area nearby where they were taken into custody, the statement said.

