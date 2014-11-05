Jillian McCabe, 34, is seen in an undated picture from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Newport, Oregon. REUTERS/Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

PORTLAND Ore. An Oregon mother accused of killing her 6-year-old autistic son by throwing him from a bridge is being held on $1 million bail, a Lincoln County District Court clerk said on Wednesday.

Jillian McCabe, 34, was arrested on Monday night after calling emergency 911 to report she had thrown her son, London, from the 246-foot-high Yaquina Bay Bridge in the coastal Oregon town of Newport, about 115 miles southwest of Portland.

London McCabe's body was found four hours later after an extensive search by law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard.

His mother was charged on Tuesday with aggravated murder and manslaughter, but has not yet entered a plea, court officials said. Authorities have not given any clues as to a motive.

"The world is worse without London in it. We will all remember him,” the McCabe family said in a statement on Wednesday asking for privacy.

"As a family they made it through so much. Now things have been broken that can't be put back together in this life," the family said in the statement, posted on a fundraising website McCabe established last year while her husband, Matt, was hospitalized for a brain injury.

The statement thanked supporters who donated time and money while Matt McCabe recovered from that injury, which has left him still unemployed more than a year later.

"But now that something so terrible has happened, all we can offer Matt is a shoulder to cry on, and peace and privacy to mourn," the family said.

Jillian McCabe's court-appointed defense attorneys did not return calls seeking comment Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Courtney Sherwood; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)