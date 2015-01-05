PORTLAND, Ore. An Oregon man was still nude when he was arrested this weekend on accusations of breaking into a home, stripping off his clothes, soaking in a hot tub, taking a shower, then burglarizing another nearby residence, police said on Monday.

Guillermo Brambila Lopez, 24, appears to have stolen only the alcohol he consumed before dawn on Sunday, although he may have caused some damage during his break-ins, said Jeff Kuhns, deputy police chief in Keizer, near the state capital, Salem.

“This guy obviously had a pretty bad night,” Kuhns said. “He entered two separate homes unlawfully, and at some point between Home A and Home B he managed to lose his clothing.”

According to a police report, a woman called police after she was awakened by noises in the laundry room early on Sunday. When she went to investigate, the door slammed closed.

Police arrived to find a nude Brambila Lopez hiding in the laundry room, and signs that he had entered by forcing open a window, the report said.

After investigating further, police found that windows on a neighboring home had also been forced open.

“During a search inside the home, officers located Mr. Brambila Lopez’s clothing,” police said in a statement.

“Officers also determined that after Mr. Brambila Lopez had broken into this residence, he drank the homeowner’s alcohol, used their hot tub, and then took a shower in the master bathroom,” the statement added.

Police found a tarp to cover Brambila Lopez during his arrest. He was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, and was being held on $82,500 bail.

