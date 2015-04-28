Stanley Patz, father of Etan Patz, arrives at the state Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Jurors in the trial of a former deli worker accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 ended a ninth day of deliberations on Monday without reaching a verdict.

The jury weighing kidnapping and murder charges against Pedro Hernandez, 54, was set to resume deliberations for a 10th day on Tuesday at state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Much of Day 9 was spent hearing a rereading of testimony that implicated an earlier suspect in the case.

Patz was one of the first missing children whose pictures appeared on milk cartons in an effort to locate them.

The boy disappeared on May 25, 1979, as he was walking alone for the first time to his school bus stop in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood.

Hernandez's lawyers have said the real culprit is Jose Ramos, long a prime suspect in the disappearance. His girlfriend once walked Patz and his friends home from school.

Ramos is a convicted child molester in prison in Pennsylvania.

Hernandez, who worked in a Soho deli, confessed to police in 2012 that he lured the boy into the store's basement with the offer of a soda, strangled him and left his still-moving body in a box in an alley.

Hernandez's defense maintains he is mentally ill and that his confession was coerced.

Patz has never been found, and a court in 2001 declared him legally dead.

If convicted, Hernandez faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Doina Chiacu and Peter Cooney)