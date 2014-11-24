Pedro Hernandez appears with his lawyer Harvey Fishbein (unseen) in the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Louis Lanzano/Pool

NEW YORK The confession of a man accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz, who vanished from a New York street more than three decades ago, can be used as evidence against him, a Manhattan court ruled on Monday.

Pedro Hernandez, who confessed to police in 2012 that he had choked Patz and stuffed him alive in a garbage bag in 1979, has been charged with murder.

Hernandez, a New Jersey man who at the time of the boy's disappearance worked at a deli in his Soho neighborhood, no longer admits to the crime, according to his lawyer, Harvey Fishbein.

Patz's disappearance on May 25, 1979, on his first walk alone to the school bus stop in Manhattan, drew national attention.

His case prompted President Ronald Reagan to sign into law the Missing Children's Assistance Act, and he was one of the first missing children whose face appeared on a milk carton.

Patz's body was never found, but he was legally declared dead in 2001.

In a police interview taped during more than seven hours of interrogation, Hernandez said he lured Patz with a cold soda into the basement of the deli where he worked.

There, he said, he strangled Patz and put his body in a garbage bag that he threw in an alley nearby.

Hernandez's lawyers have argued that he was not properly read his legal rights at the time of the confession and did not understand them.

"I think anyone who sees these confessions will understand that when the police were finished, Mr. Hernandez believed he killed Etan Patz, but that doesn't mean he actually did," Fishbein said. "That's the whole point of this case."

In the months after Hernandez's confession, a grand jury indicted him on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

