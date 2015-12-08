Peer 1 client James J. writes an epitaph for himself on a mock tombstone during a blind faith trust exercise in Denver September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Peer 1 client wears a 'therapeutic benefit' paper hat he made to remind himself of his bad attitude and to show his willingness to ask his Peer 1 brothers for support at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Shane P. (L) and Cory G. sit and stand during monad meditation in a family meeting at Peer 1 in Denver November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Shane P. (L) and Dominic G. have their heads shaved publicly during a 'mass haircut' at Peer 1 as staff and fellow clients watch at Peer 1 in Denver November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Peer 1 clients help each other in a trust concept activity at Peer 1 in Denver March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Peer 1 client Chad Lambert reacts as he has a tattoo removed from his chest with a laser by Jill France at her 'What Were You Inking' clinic in downtown Denver April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

An unidentified Peer 1 client speaks at his graduation from the programme at Peer 1 in Denver December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Dominic G., his head freshly shaved after he endured a 'mass haircut' discipline at Peer 1, kisses his daughter Kiersten (R) on Kid's Day in Denver November 7, 2015 as his other daughter Shaniah, watches. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Terry Keahey, a former Peer 1 client who is now working as a client care aide, shows his Peer 1 graduation medallion at a family group therapy session at Peer 1 in Denver November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Brian P., just arrived from Arrowhead prison, gets a word from Peer 1 director Ken Gaipa (L) as he arrives to begin his two-year programme, the second time he has been through Peer 1, in Denver, Colorado March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Peer 1 client Charles G. displays his gang tattoos with the local 303 area code and anarchy symbol on his right wrist and the name of the gang on his fingers at Peer 1 Therapeutic Community in Denver November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The stash drop board shows a message reading 'I stole money from my 8-year-old brother's piggy bank for cocaine' at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver, Colorado, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Arrowhead prison convict Robert G. (R) makes his case why he should be accepted into Peer 1 at a meeting with Peer 1 staff at the prison in Canon City, Colorado September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jonathan C. (L) holds his 'issue card' with other new Peer 1 clients in the orientation phase, in Denver November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Paul Thompson started sniffing glue at 10 years old. It seemed harmless enough at first but it was the first step on a road to addiction and crime.

At 17 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Boulder, Colorado for armed robbery. After his release he spent further stints in prison for parole violations, Thompson says.

Shunned by family and friends, Thompson says he had no one to call. That’s when, in 1989, the "tough love" of Peer 1 in Denver, Colorado, came in. He contacted the facility on the advice of a fellow inmate, and, aged 36, was accepted into the program. More than two decades later Thompson is still at the treatment center, where he is now the assistant director.

Men at the 126-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, many having spent years in and out of prison, are responsible to each other. If one breaks the rules, others are obliged to report it or suffer the same sanctions imposed by their Peer 1 brothers.

With histories of abuse as children and living on the streets, the men live in for up to 12 months. The therapy comprises sessions from family group therapy to confrontational group accountability sessions and trust-building exercises.

"It’s hard for a person who's been a criminal all his life to tell on another Peer brother," says Thompson. "We teach them 'no more victim, no more victimizing'," he says. "It’s OK to hold someone accountable."

Peer 1 is a Therapeutic Community where members work to change their lifestyles and support each other. More than 600 such programs operate in the United States and Canada, focused on substance use and mental health, according to Treatment Communities of America, a professional association.

COMPLEX CRIMINAL HISTORIES

The program, part of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine, targets men with long and often complex criminal histories for offences from theft to burglary, possessing and dealing in drugs to assault and fraud.

Sanctions for breaking the rules - smuggling in cigarettes, making a disallowed phone call - take the form of what the community calls a "therapeutic benefit" such as having to stare at a wall and meditate for stretches of an hour at a time or making and wearing an object that illustrates wrongdoing.

"It’s kind of humiliating but it forces them to rethink their actions," says Ilse Goethals, a lecturer at University College, Ghent, who has done research on Therapeutic Communities in Belgium.

Under the program, the most serious transgressions are possessing drugs and threatening or using physical violence. Consequences for participants range from having their heads shaved publicly to being thrown out of the program and sent back to prison.

"Clients who are in prison often start with less internal motivation but they tend to stay in therapy long enough for it to have some benefit," said Goethals. About 60 percent of clients complete intensive Therapeutic Community programs in Colorado, Peer 1 among them, the state’s Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) says.

Most men who join Peer 1 display antisocial behavior, program staff say. Their pasts include parole violations, rejection from other programs and failed probation. Where others have said there's no hope for them, Peer 1 aims to give them another chance.

Of those in Colorado who complete intensive therapy such as this two-year program in Denver, 11 percent commit another crime within 1 year and 21 percent within 2 years, the DCJ says. No comparable rates for prisoners who had not taken part in such programs was available, said Kim English, DCJ research director.

"We are not here to treat the career criminal," says director Kenneth Gaipa. "We believe that the criminality is tied to the substance abuse and if we treat the substance abuse the criminality will go by the wayside."

(Reporting by Rick Wilking; Writing by Brian McGee; Editing by Janet Lawrence)