Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his conviction in his child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

WASHINGTON Former FBI Director Louis Freeh's report on Pennsylvania State University's handling of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal will be released on Thursday, Freeh said.

The report will come eight months after Penn State's trustees hired Freeh and his law firm to investigate the explosive allegations involving Sandusky, a former assistant football coach, and university officials.

The results of the investigation will be published online at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Thursday, Freeh said in a statement on Tuesday. He will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) in Philadelphia to discuss the findings and recommendations.

The online publication will be the first time anyone outside the probe has seen the report, including Penn State trustees, the statement said.

The trustees will meet on Thursday and Friday at the school's Scranton campus. The university said it would respond to the report once it was reviewed.

Sandusky, 68, was convicted last month of 45 counts of child molestation involving 10 boys. Some of the sexual abuse took place at Penn State football facilities.

NOVEMBER FIRING

The allegations involving Sandusky rocked Penn State and prompted the firing in November of university President Graham Spanier and head coach Joe Paterno, who won more games than any other major college football coach.

Paterno died of lung cancer in January.

Former Athletic Director Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, a former university vice president, face charges of perjury and failure to report suspected abuse stemming from the alleged cover-up of a 2001 incident involving Sandusky and a boy at Penn State's football facilities.

CNN reported last month that emails among Spanier, Curley and Schultz showed they feared they could be "vulnerable" for failing to report the incident.

Spanier's attorneys, Peter Vaira and Elizabeth Ainslie, said on Tuesday that he had denied knowing about the 2001 incident when Freeh's team interviewed him on Friday.

"At no time in the more than 16 years of his presidency at Penn State was Dr Spanier told of an incident involving Jerry Sandusky that described child abuse, sexual misconduct or criminality of any kind, and he reiterated that during his interview with Louis Freeh and his colleagues," they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Christopher Wilson and David Brunnstrom)