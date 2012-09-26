Motions to drop charges against two former Penn State officials in the Jerry Sandusky child sex-abuse case were denied by a Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday.

Dauphin County President Judge Todd Hoover rejected bids by former Athletic Director Tim Curley and retired Vice President Gary Schultz to dismiss charges of perjury and failure to report possible sexual abuse.

The charges against Schultz and Curley stem from a 2001 incident where Sandusky, a former Pennsylvania State University assistant football coach, raped a boy in a football locker room.

Schultz and Curley are charged with failing to report the incident and then lying about it to a grand jury.

In their motions the men argued that Penn State coach Joe Paterno, who died in January, would have backed up their stories that they didn't lie to the grand jury about what they knew. They also said the perjury charges were not specific enough to prepare defenses.

Hoover ruled that the perjury allegations were specific enough and Paterno's testimony was not needed to proceed to trial.

Sandusky was convicted in June on 45 counts of child molestation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 9.

Curley and Schultz are scheduled to go to trial on January 7 in Dauphin County, where the state capital of Harrisburg is.

