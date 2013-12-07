A newlywed couple in Pennsylvania killed a man whom the wife had lured to a rendezvous though an online dating advertisement, strangling him and stabbing him repeatedly, police said on Friday.

The pair, named as Elytte and Miranda Barbour, "just wanted to murder someone together," Sunbury Police Corporal Brad Hare told Reuters.

Elytte Barbour, 22, hid under a blanket in the back of their car as his 18-year-old wife Miranda drove to pick up a man she met through Craigslist at a mall north of Harrisburg on November 11, the Sunbury Police Department said in a report.

On Miranda's signal, Elytte strangled the man, 42-year-old Troy LaFerrara, with a cord while she stabbed him about 20 times, it said.

They dumped his body in an alley in Sunbury, where police found him the next day.

"It was pretty twisted," Hare said.

Miranda told police she connected with LaFerrara through Craigslist, which she used to meet other men who would pay her for escort-style "companionship," he said

Elytte was arrested on Friday and faces multiple criminal homicide and assault charges. Miranda was arrested on Tuesday and faces similar charges, according to local media reports. They were being held without bail.

After dumping the body, Elytte and Miranda bought bleach wipes, towels, and cleaning liquid to remove the blood from inside the vehicle, police said.

After cleaning it, they went out to eat.

