Two on-duty police officers were shot and killed in separate incidents in Wisconsin and Texas on Monday, according to police and media reports, a deadly Christmas Eve for first responders across the United States.

The shootings in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and in Houston came the same day that a gunman shot dead two firefighters and wounded three at a house fire in upstate Webster, New York.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Jennifer Sebena, 30, was found shot and killed early on Monday, according to police in the Milwaukee suburb.

Sebena was on patrol between 3 and 5 a.m. when she was shot several times, police said. She was found by a fellow officer after she did not respond to calls from dispatch.

An officer with the Bellaire Police Department in Houston died following a shootout at around 9 a.m. that also killed an innocent bystander, according to local media reports.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department was not immediately available for comment. An officer answering the phone confirmed what was in local media, but would not comment further.

The suspect is in the hospital, according to local media.

A representative for the Bellaire Police Department said only that an officer had been shot at the end of a pursuit.

Before Monday's deaths, the Washington-based National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported that a total of 125 federal, state and local officers had died in the line of duty this year.

Forty-seven deaths were firearms-related, 50 from traffic-related incidents and 28 from other causes, it said.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Brendan O'Brien)