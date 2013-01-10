OKLAHOMA CITY A retired college professor was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for conspiring to take nude photographs of third-grade girls and for exposing himself to the children on a computer video telephone service.

Gary Doby, 66, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, lewd molestation and 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a child under 12 and was sentenced to 18 concurrent life prison sentences by Judge John Carnavan Jr.

Doby's co-conspirator, Kimberly Crain, who was a third-grade teacher in McCloud, Oklahoma, pleaded no contest to similar charges that include allegations she hid cameras in her home to photograph her students changing clothes. She was to be sentenced on March 22.

Doby, a former professor of early childhood development at Oklahoma Baptist University who later taught at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania, will not be eligible for parole until he reaches the age of 104, District Attorney Richard Smothermon said.

Smothermon expects Doby to die in prison and that the parents of the young victims wanted to ensure neither defendant was ever released.

Crain, 49, introduced her students to Doby as "Uncle G" during Skype video conversations that took place in her third-grade classroom in McCloud, a town of 4,000 near the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, where the two defendants met when Doby taught there.

The lewd molestation charge against Doby said he exposed his genitals to the girls during the Skype sessions, Smothermon said.

Parents of the victims were relieved that Doby's guilty plea and Crain's no contest plea would preclude their daughters from having to testify at a trial, he said.

The case came to light when a student told her parents, according to police.

