SEATTLE The father of Josh Powell, who killed himself and his two young sons in a fiery blast at his Washington state home in February, was found guilty of 14 counts of voyeurism on Wednesday, a prosecutor said.

The charges against Steve Powell stemmed from electronic images of young girls found in his bedroom during a search linked to an investigation into the 2009 disappearance of his son's wife, Susan Powell.

Powell showed no reaction as the verdict was delivered in Pierce County Superior Court, County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for about a day before reaching a verdict.

The standard maximum sentence for the conviction is four years in prison, Lindquist said, but prosecutors were expected to ask for a longer sentence due to what he called "aggravating factors," including the number of offenses.

Josh Powell had been considered a suspect in his wife's disappearance when he chopped at his two boys with a hatchet and then blew up the family's house in Graham, Washington. Susan Powell is presumed dead, but her body has never been discovered.

