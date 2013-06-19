ALBANY, New York Two New York men are accused of plotting to produce a lethal radiation weapon and trying to sell it to a Jewish group and the Ku Klux Klan, according to a federal complaint unsealed on Wednesday.

Glendon Scott Crawford and Eric Feight were arrested on tips from informants in the groups that Crawford allegedly solicited about developing the weapon, the 66-page complaint said.

Crawford, 49, of Galway, described as an industrial engineer for General Electric, was the accused mastermind of the plot to finance and sell the remotely operated, radiation-emitting device, it said.

Feight, 54, of Hudson, was accused of conspiring with Crawford to build and sell it.

They were trying to buy parts for the weapon and had so far built a working remote control for the device, the complaint said.

They also tried to solicit money to develop the weapon from a synagogue and the Klan and then hoped to sell the device back to those groups, it said.

Crawford, who claimed to belong to the white supremacist Klan, described the device as able to emit lethal doses of radiation but that victims would be unaware they were poisoned until several days later, according to the complaint.

The two also used the phrase "disposing of medical waste" to describe killing Muslims, it said.

They were charged with conspiring to provide material support for use in preparation for a weapon of mass destruction. If convicted, they each face the possibility of up to 15 years in prison.

They appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday where they were deemed flight risks and ordered held in custody.

