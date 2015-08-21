ALBANY, N.Y. A jury on Friday convicted a New York white supremacist on all three federal counts for plotting to use a remote-controlled radiation device to harm Muslims and President Barack Obama.

After less than three hours of deliberation, a jury in U.S. District Court found Glendon Scott Crawford, 51, guilty of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to build and use a radiological dispersal device. He also was convicted of distributing information with respect to a weapon of mass destruction.

(Reporting by T.G. Branfalt Jr.; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)