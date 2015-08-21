LOS ANGELES A 19-year-old California man accused of posing as a modeling agent to dupe and extort underage girls into sending him naked pictures was charged on Friday with more than 150 criminal counts in what prosecutors called a "revenge porn" case.

Cesar Mauricio Estrada-Davila is accused of preying on 21 girls between the ages of 12 and 17 between January and April of this year, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami said in a written statement.

Hatami said Estrada-Davila befriended his victims on a social networking site, telling them he was a modeling agent who could make them famous and asking for pictures in their underwear.

Once he got those pictures, Hatami said, Estrada-Davila would threaten to show them to the girls' friends and family members if they did not send him more explicit images.

Authorities got wind of the scheme and began an investigation that lasted several months after one of the victims told her parents what was occurring, Hatami said.

Estrada-Davila faces a possible sentence of life in prison if he is convicted at trial on all of the charges against him, which include possession of child pornography, contact with a minor for sexual offense and lewd acts upon a child.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)